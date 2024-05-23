Warm and breezy on Thursday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Partly cloudy tonight with seasonable temperatures in the 30s in the mountains and 40s in the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 43; High: 79;

Sunny and breezy on Thursday with a high temperature rising 6 degrees above average. Winds will be out of the SSW at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 44; High: 84;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with warm temperatures, the high rising 4 degrees above average. Winds will be from the WSW at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 48; High: 83;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with breezy winds from the W at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 39; High: 68;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with a mild afternoon. Winds will be breezy from the WSW at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 42; High: 74;

Thursday will be mostly sunny with a mild afternoon. Winds will be gusty from the SW at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 80s/90s;

Sunny on Thursday with high temperatures reaching the mid 80s to low 90s in the plains. Winds will be from the SSW at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 45/47; High: 76/80;

Mostly sunny on Thursday with breezy winds from the SW at 15 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s;

Mostly sunny for the mountain valleys on Thursday with breezy winds from the W at 10-20 mph gusting 30-40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Thursday night a cold front will blow in from the north in eastern Colorado. This will drop temperatures on Friday by about 5-10 degrees compared to Thursday. The winds will be strong as the front passes, gusting in the 40 mph range, and then gradually die down on Friday once the front is clear of the state.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

