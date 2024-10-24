Warm and breezy on Thursday before an evening cold front

Tonight's Forecast:

Wind will be light overnight, less than 10 mph across the region. Temperatures will be cool in the morning, remaining above freezing in the plains and the mountains will be just below freezing or just slightly above. The sky will be clear overnight in the mountains. There is a chance of patchy fog along the lower Arkansas River from Pueblo through the Kansas state line.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 40; High: 75;

Sunny and warm on Thursday with a high temperature about 13 degrees above average. The wind will be breezy from the WNW during the day and out of the N in the evening. Wind will be sustained around 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 38; High: 80;

A chance of early morning patchy fog, then sunshine for the rest of the day. It will be very warm, about 13 degrees above average. Wind will be from the W during the day and out of the N in the evening, sustained at 8-12 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 47; High: 77;

Sunny and warm on Thursday with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 65;

It will be sunny and mild on Thursday with breezy wind out of the W at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 42; High: 70;

Monument will be sunny and mild on Thursday with breezy wind out of the WNW at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s/40s; High: 70s/80s;

Patchy fog possible near the Arkansas River in the morning, then sunny in the afternoon. Wind will be out of the W for most of the day, then out of the N in the evening. Wind will be sustained from

5-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 43/45; High: 74/77;

Sunny and warm on Thursday with breezy wind from the WNW at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 60s;

Chilly in the morning and then comfortable in the afternoon with sunshine in the mountain valleys. Winds will be gusty from the W at 10-15 mph gusting 30-35 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front blows through the plains on Thursday night and that will cool temperatures back to the 60s for the entire region on Friday. Then temperatures climb over the weekend with highs rising back to the 70s and 80s in the plains and the 60s to low 70s in the mountain valleys.

