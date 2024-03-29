Warm and breezy on Friday with warmth continuing Easter weekend

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures will be above freezing in the plains tonight and below freezing in the mountains valleys, but 30s will be common. The sky will be partly cloudy and winds will die down.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 36; High: 64;

Partly cloudy and mild on Friday. Winds will be from the W at 10 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 35; High: 70;

Mostly sunny on Friday with a warm afternoon expected. Winds will be from the W at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 37; High: 65;

Partly cloudy and mild on Friday with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 29; High: 50;

Partly cloudy on Friday with mild temperatures. Winds will be from the WSW at 15-20 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 34; High: 58;

Partly cloudy on Friday with comfortable temperatures with a jacket. Winds will be from the W at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s;

Mostly sunny on Friday with breezy W wind at 10 mph gusting 20-30 mph. High temperatures will reach the upper 60s to low 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 39/38; High: 60/63;

Mild and windy on Friday with mostly sunny sky conditions. Winds will be from the WSW at 15-20 mph gusting 40-45 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 50s;

Partly cloudy in the mountain valleys on Friday with breezy WSW winds at 10-20 mph gusting 30-45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures over the weekend will be very similar to Friday's highs. Winds will be gusty all weekend long, especially on Sunday. With the dry conditions and breezy winds, fire danger will be elevated or critical over the weekend. Please do not create any sparks outside.

