Warm and breezy on Friday before turning windy this weekend

The final Friday of September will be a warm one for Southern Colorado, with highs on the Plains this afternoon expected to top out in the 80s and lower 90s. Daytime highs in the mountains and mountain valleys will warm into the 60s and 70s. Southeasterly winds will be moderately breezy today, with peak gusts up around 20-25 mph region-wide.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 84; Low: 51. Our weather today will be very similar to what we saw on Thursday, with mid 80s for highs and 20-25 mph southerly wind gusts for the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 90; Low: 52. The last Friday of September will be a hot one for Pueblo, with today's high expect to reach the lower 90s.

Canon City forecast: High: 87; Low: 56. Today's highs will be around 10-12 degrees above average, and along with the warmth, afternoon wind gusts could approach 25 mph in parts of Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 75; Low: 45. Mid 70s and sunshine on Friday...not a bad way to end the week! Breezy south winds will turn stronger this weekend, and along with the wind, we could see a few rain showers on Saturday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. A warm and breezy day for the Tri Lakes area, with northerly winds turning more southerly this afternoon. Peak gusts 20-25 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 40s/50s. Not as hot as yesterday, but still some serious heat for this time of the year on the eastern Plains as highs this afternoon look to top out in the 80s and lower 90s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. On Friday, we'll see bright sunshine, warmer than average highs and breezy south winds.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Bright sunshine and strong breezes on Friday will give way to a cooler and windy day Saturday, with the potential for a few rain showers in the high country.

Even with some subtle cooling this weekend, highs across Southern Colorado will remain around 5-10 above average. A storm system moving into the West Coast will push some stronger wind into the state. Saturday's gusts look to top out near 30-35 mph, with peak gusts Sunday into Monday up near 40 mph. On top of the wind, we could see a few quick passing showers at times on Saturday from the mountains to the Plains.

A much bigger change in the forecast is expected next week, with cool and showery weather by Tuesday and Wednesday. Depending on the timing of the coldest air relative to the timing of the precip, we could see a few flakes mix in with the rain for parts of Teller County.

