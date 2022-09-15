Warm and breezy Friday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening any lingering showers will end by 8-9 pm. Then overnight temperatures will be seasonable with partly cloudy conditions.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 50; High: 81; Mostly sunny and warm with S wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 50; High: 88; Mostly sunny with S wind at 8 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 53; High: 85; Mostly sunny with WSW wind at 12 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 41; High: 73; Partly cloudy with SW wind at 14 mph gusting to 30 mph. There is a slight chance of an isolated afternoon thunderstorm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 47; High: 76; Partly cloudy with a low chance of an afternoon thunderstorm. There will be a light breeze from the south.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s; Mid 80s to low 90s on Friday in the plains with partly cloudy conditions and a breeze.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 48/48; High: 82/84; Mostly sunny on Friday with breezy winds 10-15 mph gusting to 25-30 mph.

Mountain valleys forecast: Low: 25; High: 70s; Partly cloudy and mild on Friday. An isolated shower cannot be ruled out. Winds will be breezy out of the WSW.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will climb through the weekend and peak on Monday. The plains will be in the 80s and 90s and the mountains to the 70s and 80s through Tuesday of next week. The weekend and Monday will be breezy which will increase fire weather conditions. Unsettled weather is expected by mid-week with cooler temperatures and a chance of rain showers.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.