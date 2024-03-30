Warm and breezy Easter weekend with high fire danger

Tonight's Forecast:

Partly cloudy tonight with winds decreasing overnight. Temperature will be chilly, below freezing in the mountains and above freezing in the plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 32; High: 65;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with SW wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 34; High: 71;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 36; High: 67;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with SW wind at 10 mph gusting to 35 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 28; High: 53;

Mostly sunny with breezy SW wind at 20 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 29; High: 60;

Chilly in the morning and then comfortable in the afternoon. The sky will be partly cloudy with SW wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with high temperatures in the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be breezy from the SSW at 10 mph gusting 20-30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 34/36; High: 64/68;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with gusty winds in the afternoon from the SW at 15 mph gusting to 40 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Partly cloudy and mild with high temperatures in the low to upper 50s in the mountain valleys. Winds will be gusty from the SW at 15-20 mph gusting 40-45 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be windier overall, with widespread fire danger. Gusts on Sunday will be from 30-40 mph in the plains and 40-50 mph in the mountains. Temperatures will be similar to Saturday's highs.

A mix of rain and snow moves into the region on Monday. Temperatures will fall to highs in the 40s and 50s. With the mild nature of this storm, roads will fare pretty well but could be slick in spots. Most snow accumulation will be on the grass.

Snow total forecast from Sunday evening - Monday evening:

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

