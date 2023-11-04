Warm and breezy conditions increase fire danger on Sunday

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures in the plains tonight will hover just above freezing, and below freezing in the mountains. Winds will be light overnight then begin to ramp up by Sunday morning. The sky tonight will be partly cloudy with increasing clouds.

A RED FLAG WARNING will go into effect on Sunday from 11 am until 5 pm. Low humidity, gusty wind, and dry fuels will lead to rapid wildfire growth.

KOAA Red Flag Warning November 4, 2023

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 35; High: 74;

Mostly cloudy on Sunday with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 33; High: 78;

Partly cloudy with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. There will be a RED FLAG WARNING in Pueblo County from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. for high fire danger.

Canon City forecast: Low: 43; High: 75;

Partly cloudy with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 35; High: 63;

Mostly cloudy with WSW wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 37; High: 68;

Mostly cloudy on Sunday with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 70s/80s;

Partly cloudy with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20-25 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 25; High: 73/77;

Mostly cloudy with steady W wind at 15 mph gusting to 30 mph. A RED FLAG WARNING is in effect from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Mountains forecast: Low: 25; High: 60s;

Partly cloudy with W wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 30 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday and Tuesday will be warm and breezy again, similar to Sunday's conditions. Then our next change comes on Wednesday with a blustery cold front. This will bring in the potential for snowfall Wednesday night into Thursday morning in southern Colorado. Plan for chilly temperatures from Wednesday through the end of the week with highs in the 40s and 50s.

