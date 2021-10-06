Warm again Wednesday, with isolated mountain showers and storms

Tonight's Forecast:

Generally clear skies can be expected this evening, although for the mountains, skies may stay partly cloudy from a storm approaching from Arizona. Gusty winds early this evening will taper off during the overnight hours as the dry airmass in place translates to another crisp fall night for Southern Colorado.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 44; High: 78. High pressure will keep our weather warm again on Wednesday, with breezy southwest winds 10-20 mph during the afternoon hours.

PUEBLO: Low: 44; High: 84. Warm and breezy, with rain not expected over the next 12-24 hours.

CANON CITY: Low: 47; High: 81. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Wednesday, with gusty westerly winds on tap for the afternoon hours.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 41; High: 69. Mild and breezy on Wednesday, with increasing clouds and a passing shower possible during the late afternoon and evening hours.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s. Some energy from a disturbance moving across western parts of the state could bring an isolated rain shower to the forecast Wednesday evening. Otherwise, we're expecting another mild day, with some stronger breezes around the Palmer Divide.

PLAINS: Low: 40s; High: 80s. Not a bad deal for the Plains on Wednesday, with sunshine and 80s during the day, and a little bit of wind expected for tomorrow night.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s. Mainly sunny skies and warm highs on Wednesday, with stronger gusts expected for the afternoon and evening hours.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 30s; High: 50s/60s. Unsettled skies will build over the mountains, especially for areas along and west of the Continental Divide. The low pressure system responsible for the rain looks fairly warm, with high snow levels expected as the storm passes by.

Extended Outlook:

Late this week, sunny and dry will return to the state. Highs will be on average around 5-10 degrees above normal for this time of the year. Our next weather maker is expected to bring gusty winds to the Plains on Saturday and snow to the mountains. We're still watching the potential for rain east of the mountains Saturday night and Sunday morning, but latest forecast trends are warmer and much less excited about precip prospects for the Plains. We'll be watching it closely as it could impact your weekend plans.

