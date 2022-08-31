Warm again Wednesday, with a few spotty late day storms

Tonight's Forecast:

After a relatively quiet day, we're expecting to stay dry and warm early this evening before more comfortable temperatures return after midnight. By Wednesday morning, temperatures will return to the 40s in the high country, with a mix of 50s and 60s across the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 58; High: 87; More warmth ahead for your Wednesday, but slightly different by the afternoon hours as a frontal boundary will bring the potential for a few spotty late afternoon and evening showers and thunderstorms to our forecast.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 60; High: 95; Hot again during the day before a late afternoon frontal boundary arrives. Unfortunately for the Pueblo area, gusty outflow winds are more likely in your neck of the woods over an appreciable rainfall.

Canon City forecast: Low: 63; High: 91; Unseasonably warm weather will continue for the final day of August. In addition to the heat, we'll be watching for a few passing thunderstorms over Fremont County during the afternoon and evening hours.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 50; High: 77; Much like what we've seen so far this week, we're expecting another warm day over Teller County, but on top of the heat will come the potential for some scattered afternoon showers and thunderstorms.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50s; High: 70s/80s; More late-summer sunshine over northern El Paso County on Wednesday. Along with the warmth will come the potential for a few spotty afternoon and evening thunderstorms to return to the forecast.

Plains forecast: Low: 60s; High: 90s; The heat will remain the big weather story again on Wednesday. While the southeastern Plains should remain dry, a few showers and thunderstorms will be possible along and north of Highway 50 by the afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s; Warm and generally dry over the southern I-25 corridor on Wednesday, with only a very small chance of an evening shower or thunderstorm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s; A cool and sunny start for the high country will give way to mostly cloudy skies and a few scattered thunderstorms by the afternoon. Storms tomorrow shouldn't pose a risk of flash flooding as a relatively fast storm motion from northwest to southeast will be present.

Extended outlook forecast:

After the potential for scattered showers and thunderstorms on Wednesday, the rest of the week will be very hot and very dry. Highs by Friday could approach 100 degrees in parts of the Arkansas River Valley, with lower to middle 90s on tap for Colorado Springs and Canon City. Our next cool front will help to shave off about 4-7 degrees to our daytime highs over the holiday weekend, but won't help much when it comes to what could be a decent stretch of dry weather.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.