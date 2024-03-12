Warm again on Tuesday before the next winter storm moves in

Tonight's Forecast:

This evening will be partly cloudy with overnight temperatures about 5-10 degrees above average. Lows will be in the 20s in the mountains and 30s in the plains. Conditions will be dry.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 32; High: 64;

Partly cloudy with thick high clouds on Tuesday. The high temperature will be about 10 degrees above average. Winds will be from the WSW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 32; High: 68;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with a high temperature about 10 degrees above average. Winds will be from the W at 10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 37; High: 67;

Partly cloudy with high clouds. Wind will be from the W at 10-15 mph gusting 20-25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 26; High: 54;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with breezy wind from the WSW at 10-15 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 30; High: 60;

Partly to mostly cloudy with thick high clouds. Winds will be from the WSW at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s;

Partly to mostly cloudy with high clouds on Tuesday. Highs will make it to the upper 60s to low 70s. Winds will be from the SW at 5-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 35/35; High: 64/68;

Partly cloudy on Tuesday with thick high clouds. Winds will be from the W at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Mountain valleys forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s;

Partly cloudy and breezy during the afternoon on Tuesday with snow west of the continental divide. Snow showers will begin to move into the region Tuesday night.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday through Friday will be our next winter storm. There will be snow showers in the mountains all day Wednesday, with a mix of rain and snow for I-25 and the plains. Then there will be a transition over to snow for everyone Wednesday night and snow continues Thursday. The storm will move out on Friday. This will bring tough travel across the state, especially in the mountains. Plan for winter driving conditions in Colorado, especially on Wednesday night through Thursday night.

