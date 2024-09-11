Warm with spotty showers on Wednesday in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Spotty rain showers will continue this evening and dissipate by 11 pm to midnight. Overnight will be partly cloudy with light winds.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 55; High: 83;

Partly cloudy and warm on Wednesday with afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible between 1-9 pm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 55; High: 89;

Partly cloudy and warm with a chance of showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 56; High: 86;

Wednesday will be partly cloudy with afternoon showers and thunderstorms possible.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 46; High: 74;

Partly cloudy and mild on Wednesday with thunderstorms possible in the early afternoon.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 51; High: 77;

Monument will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with a chance of rain and thunderstorms in the afternoon.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 90s;

It will be partly cloudy in the plains on Wednesday with highs in the low to mid-90s. There are likely to be spotty thunderstorms in the late afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 53/53; High: 85/81;

It will be partly cloudy on Wednesday with spotty afternoon thunderstorms possible.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s;

The mountain valleys will be partly cloudy with highs in the upper 60s to mid-70s. Spotty showers are possible in the early afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

On Thursday, temperatures will be a couple of degrees warmer thanks to downsloping winds off the mountains. Winds will be gusting 20-30 mph and humidity will be low. This will lead to high fire danger across the region.

____

