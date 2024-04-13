Very warm this weekend with elevated fire danger

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures will be mild overnight, remaining above freezing across the region. Low temperatures will be about 10-15 degrees above average. The sky will be mostly clear overnight and winds will light or a light breeze.

RED FLAG WARNING Saturday:

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 45; High: 77;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with a high temperature of 17 degrees above average. Winds will be from the W at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 46; High: 82;

Mostly sunny on Friday with a high temperature of 16 degrees above average. Winds will be from the W at 10-15 mph gusting to 30 mph. RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 8 pm.

Canon City forecast: Low: 47; High: 79;

Mostly sunny on Saturday with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 38; High: 68;

Saturday will be mostly sunny with W wind at 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 43; High: 71;

Mostly sunny and very warm on Saturday with WNW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 80s;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 8 pm for Crowley, Kiowa, Cheyenne, Bent, Prowers, Las Animas, and Baca counties. Mostly sunny on Saturday with high temperatures in the mid to upper 80s. Winds will be from the WNW at 10-15 mph gusting to 25-30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 45/44; High: 76/77;

RED FLAG WARNING from 10 am until 8 pm. Warm and breezy on Saturday with W wind at 15 mph gusting to 25-30 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 60s/70s;

RED FLAG WARNING from 2 pm until 8 pm for the San Luis Valley. It will be a warm and breezy Saturday in the mountain valleys with highs in the low 60s to low 70s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Sunday will be just as warm as Saturday, with sunshine and breezy winds. The next change comes on Monday. The first half of the day will be warm and windy, with wind gusts to 30-40 mph across the region. There will be an increase in clouds and spotty showers in the evening and overnight.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

