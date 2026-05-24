Very warm on Memorial Day with spotty thunderstorms

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mild, about 5 degrees above average overnight. The sky will be partly cloudy, and the wind will be light.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 52; High: 82;

Memorial Day will be warm with partly cloudy conditions. There is a low chance of a brief afternoon shower or isolated thunderstorm.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 53; High: 88;

It will be hot on Memorial Day with mostly sunny to partly cloudy conditions. There is a low chance of an isolated thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Canon City forecast: Low: 51; High: 83;

It will be partly cloudy and warm on Memorial Day. In the afternoon, an isolated shower or thunderstorm is possible.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 43; High: 71;

It will be partly cloudy and mild on Memorial Day. An afternoon rain shower or brief thunderstorm is possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 48; High: 76;

Memorial Day will be warm with partly cloudy conditions. There is a low chance of an afternoon shower or isolated thunderstorm.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s; High: 80s-90s;

The plains will be toasty for Memorial Day with mid-80s to low 90s. The sky will be partly cloudy, with a chance of isolated showers and thunderstorms in the afternoon and evening.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 50/50; High: 79/83;

Memorial Day will be warm. The sky will be partly cloudy, and there is a chance of a thunderstorm in the afternoon.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s; High: 70s;

The mountain valleys will be warm on Memorial Day. The sky will be partly cloudy, and there will be widely scattered showers and isolated thunderstorms developing in the afternoon.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday through Thursday will be a few degrees cooler and closer to average temperatures in the 60s to 80s across the region.

There will be a chance of afternoon thunderstorms on Tuesday and Wednesday. Drier conditions are expected Thursday and Friday before the storms return to the forecast this weekend.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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