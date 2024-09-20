Very warm on Friday ahead of a potent weekend rain and snow maker

Today’s Forecast:

We'll call today the "warm before the storm" as our well advertised weekend storm won't move into the state until Saturday afternoon. For today, dry and warm downslope winds will bring gusts to 25 mph this afternoon. Highs will soar into the 80s and 90s on the Plains, with 60s and 70s for our mountains and mountain valleys.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 86; Low: 54. If you're a fan of the warmth, today is the day to get outside and enjoy the heat before cooler and unsettled changes roll in this weekend.

Pueblo forecast: High: 92; Low: 54. A hot and windy end to the week for Pueblo, with gusts to 25 mph for the first day of the Chile & Frijoles Festival.

Canon City forecast: High: 89; Low: 57. Our high of near 90 degrees on Friday will be more than 10 degrees above average, with strong gusts this afternoon up near 25 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 77; Low: 43. Our high in the upper 70s will be a big departure from what we'll see this weekend as highs by Sunday are barely expected to reach the 50 degree mark.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Warm and breezy, with dry skies this afternoon giving way to rain and cooler temperatures this weekend.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. For most of us, it will be a dry and gusty afternoon, but for the far southeastern Plains, we can't rule out a few showers and thunderstorms this afternoon. Where storms do form, they will be capable of stronger wind gusts to 50 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s. Dry skies, gusty winds and a warm afternoon for the southern I-25 corridor on Friday, with highs today topping out in the 80s.

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. Dry on Friday before valley rain and mountain snow dominate the forecast this weekend. A Winter Weather Advisory will go into effect by noon Saturday for the Sawatch and Mosquito ranges, as well as Pikes Peak. Most of the accumulating snow should stay above 10,000 feet this weekend, with the snow wrapping up by Sunday morning.

Extended outlook forecast:

Our well advertised, potent storm will arrive on Saturday, with big changes ahead to our weekend forecast. Saturday should start out dry, with showers forming by the afternoon hours followed by the potential for heavy rain Saturday night. Our high on Saturday will warm into the 70s, with Saturday night's low a chilly 42 degrees in Colorado Springs.

Wrap around moisture early Sunday morning will bring the chance for additional rain showers to the Pikes Peak Region and areas north of Highway 50. Snow levels may briefly lower to around 8,500 or 9,000 feet late Saturday night or Sunday morning, but most accumulations will stick to areas above 10,000-11,000 feet.

Sunday's highs will be a cool 55 degrees, with our low Sunday night dropping down to the upper 30s in Colorado Springs.

