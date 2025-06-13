Very warm Friday with isolated afternoon thunderstorms, a couple strong

Today’s Forecast:

High pressure is driving the weather bus heading into Father's Day weekend, and it's leading to warming temperatures. It will be very warm today, and hot this weekend. But just to put our heat into perspective, it was much hotter last year - today's record high of 97 was set in 2024 in Colorado Springs, and the record of 103 in Pueblo was also set just last year.

We still have modest moisture around today. Dew points are starting off in the 40s on I-25, and they'll notch into the low 50s this afternoon with upslope flow through the morning. Dew points measure how wet or dry the air is - the higher the number, the wetter the air. Wet air fuels our thunderstorms. Unlike the last couple of days though, this moisture will start to plummet during mid-afternoon as drier air moves in from the west. So the best chance for storms on I-25 will be between 11 AM - 2 PM, when moisture is high and temperatures are already warm.

A few additional storms may return during the afternoon commute, if mountain storms can successfully make it onto the plains. But, the main story remains the warmth. Remember to keep a full water bottle with you if you're spending more than 10-20 minutes outside today.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 87; Low: 54.

Sunny this morning, patchy afternoon clouds, and very warm. Isolated thunderstorms this afternoon, with the best chance from 12 PM - 2 PM, and from 4 PM - 6 PM. Coverage will be much more isolated than on Thursday, so you may end up seeing a storm off in the distance while skies over you are still sunny. If you do get a storm, it still may contain lightning, heavy rain, small hail, and gusty wind. South winds at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 94; Low: 58.

Sunny and hot today in the Steel City as we close out the week. South winds at 5-10 mph. Thunderstorm chances are low but non-zero today. For the most part, it will be sunny and hot. If you do get a storm, the chance is best from 3 PM - 8 PM. Coverage will be isolated. South winds at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 90; Low: 58.

Sunny and hot. West winds at 5-10 mph shifting south in the afternoon. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are likely.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 78; Low: 47.

Mostly sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. South winds at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Sunny with isolated afternoon thunderstorms. South winds at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s.

Sunny and hot. Southeast winds at 5-15 mph. Late afternoon thunderstorms are possible. They'll be isolated, but have the potential to be strong to severe if you do see one. Main concerns are 60 mph wind gusts, and quarter sized (1") hail.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 89/90; Low: 54.

Sunny with west winds at 10-15 mph. Isolated afternoon thunderstorms are possible, the chance is low (about 2-in-10).

Mountains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s.

Sunny, with isolated thunderstorms. Storms will continue the trend this week of starting early, by 11 AM. They'll be isolated and move to the east heading through the afternoon. West winds at 5-10 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure continues to move north this weekend, and we'll be feeling the heat here in southern Colorado. Most spots will be in the 90s Saturday and Sunday, with mainly dry conditions. I do see the potential for a weak isolated thunderstorm on Saturday afternoon over the mountains, and potentially making it into at least some part of the Front Range Corridor. But that chance remains low, and the main story is the heat. If you're in an industry like construction or landscaping, you'll likely need to take more frequent breaks than usual this weekend as heat risks will be notable. Heat sensitive individuals will also experience some impacts as this is the first set of 90 degree days this year for some parts of the area.

Father's Day will be dry and mainly sunny - and the hottest day of the forecast. But, we keep the heat rolling into early next week before a weak cold front Tuesday brings back weak storm chances and more seasonable temperatures in the second half of the week. The overall trend though is for the second half of June to be hotter than usual, so expect that to be a short-lived cooldown.

