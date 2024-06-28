Very warm Friday with isolated afternoon storms ahead of a weekend pattern shift

Today’s Forecast:

More sunshine leads to more heat today in southern Colorado. With slightly drier air in place - today will feel less muggy and "sticky" during the afternoon, and you'll notice lower storm coverage as well. Limited monsoonal moisture will lead to another chance for isolated afternoon high-based showers and storms, which could produce gusty breezes due to the drier air closer to the ground. Storms will provide a nice temperature drop if you see one. Expect a nice decline by 5-10 degrees - again thanks to the relatively dry low-level air.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 92; Low: 56.

Mostly sunny this morning, with partly cloudy skies this afternoon and a 3-in-10 shot for a shower or storm at your home. Storm timing today, should you see one, will be between 1PM-6PM, with an isolated late sprinkle also possible (not notable). Generally a fine day to get outside for a walk or hike. West winds at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 99; Low: 61.

Sunny and hot! A 2-in-10 shot for an afternoon shower or storm on your finally Friday in the steel city. West winds at 10-20 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 97; Low: 62.

Sunny through the morning, mostly sunny this afternoon outside of an isolated quick passing shower or thunderstorm that should last less than 30 minutes...your standard summer day. Due to the heat, your best outdoor times - unless you like the 90s - are before 10AM, and after 6PM. West winds at 10-20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 82; Low: 48.

Mostly sunny this morning, with partly cloudy skies by lunchtime and a chance for showers and thunderstorms after 12:00PM. No severe concerns today - just garden variety storms. West winds at 10-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 80s; Low: Low 50s.

Mostly sunny this morning, isolated afternoon showers and thunderstorms with partly cloudy skies. A 4-in-10 chance of seeing a shower at your home, which would provide a nice 5-10 degree temperature drop. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 90s/100s; Low: 60s.

Sunny and hot! Northwest winds at 10-15 mph. A late shower or thunderstorm is possible.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 92/95; Low: 58/60.

Sunny with a very slight chance of an afternoon shower or thunderstorm. The main story today, continues to be the heat. Breezy as well with west winds at 10-25 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Mostly sunny in the morning, isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon favoring the summits. Severe weather is not expected today, just be off exposed terrain by noon!

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front swings through early Saturday morning setting the stage for a cooler, and more active, weekend. Upper-level energy will combine with tropical moisture, and low-level upslope flow, to provide storm fuel on both Saturday and Sunday. Highs Saturday will be a nice 10-15 degrees below today's. We'll have a chance for a stronger storm on both days, and an isolated concern for Flash Flooding.

Upper-level high pressure returns Monday, lowering storm chances with an overall sinking airflow - and this will also lead to a return to above average temperatures in the 90s for most. Isolated storm chances will return mid-week as the high slides south again, allowing moisture and instability to increase. Drier, but still hot weather for Independence Day.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.