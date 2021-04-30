Watch
Very warm Friday and Saturday in southern Colorado

This morning is a cool morning with temperatures mostly in the 40s across the region. It is a clear and calm start. This afternoon is going to be very warm in southern Colorado. Most of the region will reach the 70s. With a few 80s possible in the plains.
Posted at 6:13 AM, Apr 30, 2021
Today’s Forecast:
Sunny and warm today with a light breeze. Humidity will be low, less than 15%.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 77; Low: 46. About 15 degrees above average today with sunshine and light winds.

PUEBLO: High: 83; Low: 45. High temperature about 10 degrees above average with sunshine.

CANON CITY: High: 80; Low: 51. Very warm today with just a light breeze and plenty of sunshine.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 70; Low: 43. Very warm today with sunny conditions and a light breeze.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Low to mid-70s with sunshine and light winds.

PLAINS: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s. 80s along the Arkansas today and upper 70s elsewhere with light winds.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Upper 70s with sunshine today and just a slight breeze.

MOUNTAINS: High: 70s; Low: 30s/40s. Warm, snow-melting temperatures today with low 70s in mountain valleys. Staying above freezing tonight.

Extended Outlook:
Saturday will be even warmer, with the 80s and 90s in the plains and 70s in the mountains. Winds will still be light enough to prevent widespread red flag
warnings on Saturday, but Baca and Prowers county will be gusty enough to prompt a fire weather watch.

On Sunday a cold front will move through early in the day bringing rain and thunderstorms. There will be enough energy for a couple of strong to severe storms along I-25 and in the plains Sunday afternoon and evening. Overnight there will be a transition to snow in the mountains and rain continues Monday in the plains.

