Very warm Friday ahead in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Light winds tonight with a clear sky. Overnight temperatures will be mild and above average.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 38; High: 73. Friday will be partly cloudy and very warm with light winds.

PUEBLO: Low: 36; High: 79. A very warm Friday with humidity of less than 10%.

CANON CITY: Low: 41; High: 74. A partly cloudy Friday with warm temperatures and light winds.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 34; High: 64. Tomorrow will be very warm with partly cloudy conditions and light winds.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 30s; High: 60s. Mid to upper 60s on Friday with a few clouds and light winds.

PLAINS: Low: 30s; High: 70s. Upper 70s Friday with sunshine and very dry air.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 30s; High: 70s. Low 70s with partly cloudy conditions and light winds.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 30s; High: 60s. A very mild day with breezy winds and high clouds.

Extended Outlook:

Temperatures warm a few degrees each day through the weekend and peaking Monday. Conditions will stay dry and breezy through the weekend.

