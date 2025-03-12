Very nice on Wednesday ahead of significant changes late this week

Today’s Forecast:

Waking up this morning we will have some breezy conditions which is helping to keep temperatures mild, especially here in the Pikes Peak Region. These breezy conditions will last through the morning and calm once we get into the afternoon hours. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies will bring another day of warm temperatures which is perfect for walking the dog or taking the kids out. Highs will be around 10 degrees above average for this time of the year.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 63; Low: 32. Although slightly cooler than yesterday, highs this afternoon in Colorado Springs will remain around 10 degrees above average. Get outside and enjoy!

Pueblo forecast: High: 71; Low: 32. 70s will continue on Wednesday in Pueblo, and with light breezes breezes and mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies, today will be gorgeous!

Canon City forecast: High: 66; Low: 34. Nothing to complain about weather wise today, with a mild mix of sun and clouds and light breezes in eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 55; Low: 27. Breezy this morning, but with less wind this afternoon and partly cloudy skies, we'll see a nice day across Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s/30s. Wednesday will be another really nice day across northern El Paso County. Enjoy it before strong wind returns late this week and snow chances Friday morning.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 20s/30s. Mostly sunny, warm and breezy for the Plains on Wednesday, with W/NW wind gusts to 25 mph this afternoon.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Mild, with light NW winds this afternoon sustained around 10-15 mph. The wind will increase significantly on Thursday as Red Flag Warnings return to parts of Southern Colorado.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. A storm tracking to our south today will bring a slight chance of snow to the southwestern mountains, and the possibility of a few rain drops into the San Luis Valley this afternoon. W/NW wind gusts today to 35 mph will strengthen to 45 mph while turning to the SW this evening.

Extended outlook forecast:

Thursday will mark the start of changes due to a strong incoming storm system, but it's just the mountains and higher terrain that will be affected with snow. The Plains and I-25 will see dry conditions and gusty SW winds, with high fire danger a concern throughout the day. This is when our Red Flag Warning will be in place starting at noon, lasting until 8 PM Thursday.

This storm system will continue to push east and give us another day for active weather on Friday. Snow chances will begin to increase overnight Thursday and into Friday, especially along the Palmer Divide and west of I-25. The snow is expected to move in later on during the morning commute, with slushy, wet snow above 5,500 feet. Snow showers will start to decrease once we make it into the afternoon hours and only isolated snow or rain showers will remain on the Plains.

Temperatures will cool further on Saturday as a broad trough of low pressure keeps the potential for snow in the mountains, with a few light snow showers or flurries possible in the Pikes Peak Region. The second half of the weekend will be dry and mild as highs rebound into the 50s and 60s.

