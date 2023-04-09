Very nice Easter weather then hot this week

Today’s Forecast:

Temperatures will be about 5-10 degrees above average today with sunshine and very light winds. It will be a dry day will a few high clouds here and there.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 67; Low: 35. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with E wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 73; Low: 37. Sunny to partly cloudy with SSE wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 70; Low: 39. Partly cloudy today with S wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 58; Low: 30. Partly cloudy today with NW wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 64; Low: 32. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with ESE wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Mostly sunny with E wind at 5 mph gusting to 10 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 68/67; Low: 20s. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with ESE wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Mountain valleys forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 20s. Partly cloudy today with S wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Early next week will be very warm as temperatures climb each day and peak on Wednesday. Temperatures on Wednesday will be in the mid to upper 80s in the plains and low 70s in mountain valleys.

A sneak peek into Wednesday's highs. I think a few 90s will be observed in the plains. #COwx pic.twitter.com/2VQsjMRZMy — Alex O'Brien (@WXAlexOBrien) April 9, 2023

Temperatures may break record-high temperatures both on Tuesday and Wednesday this week.

Relief from hot weather comes late Friday with our next cold front. This storm looks to initially bring rain and thunderstorms Friday evening, with a transition to snow for some elevations into Saturday. Temperatures will fall into the 40s and 50s by Saturday.

