Very hot in southern Colorado today with Heat Advisories on the urban corridor

Today’s Forecast:

You could fry an egg on the sidewalk today in southern Colorado. A Heat Advisory will be in effect from noon to 6PM today in El Paso County, Pueblo County, and eastern Freemont County including Cañon City. If able, avoid extended outdoor activities. Drink plenty of water - if you're thirsty, you're already beginning to get dehydrated. Make sure to check on young children and older adults as well. We can thank what my friend and colleague Alan Rose calls "the big blue H" for the heat today - but that H is bringing nothing but red hot heat! It's not going anywhere anytime soon either... we'll be hot most of the week.

We'll have some sub-tropical moisture streaming in, primarily into the mountains, which will result in a few mountain showers this afternoon and the chance for an afternoon sprinkle on parts of I-25. The high will compete with any storm growth though - high pressure tamps down instability and produces sinking air. Therefore, you'll see some clouds during the afternoon, with a quick shower possible.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 95; Low: 61.

HEAT ADVISORY in effect from Noon - 6 PM MDT today.

Mostly sunny, with periodic afternoon clouds and a chance for a quick afternoon shower any time after 1:00PM today. Very hot with northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 102; Low: 64.

HEAT ADVISORY in effect from Noon - 6 PM MDT today.

Very hot and sunny with triple digit heat this afternoon with periodic clouds. Seek shade, and drink plenty of water. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 95; Low: 64.

HEAT ADVISORY in effect from Noon - 6 PM MDT today.

Mostly sunny with a slight chance for an afternoon shower or weak thunderstorm. Very hot - if you want to go for an outdoor run, you'll want to have that done ideally by 10AM or after 7PM unless your a fan of running in the 90s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 82; Low: 52.

Sunny this morning, with partly cloudy skies this afternoon with scattered thunderstorms thanks to tropical moisture. Northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s.

HEAT ADVISORY in effect from Noon - 6 PM MDT today.

Mostly sunny with a weak mid-PM shower possible. Very hot with northwest winds at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 100s; Low: 60s.

Sunny and hot - triple digits this afternoon! A stray PM spot shower or storm. South winds at 5-10 mph. Remember the sunscreen!

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 92/94; Low: 61/62.

Sunny and hot - west winds at 5-10 mph, with very isolated showers and thunderstorms possible in the mid-afternoon.

Mountains forecast: High: 80s; Low: 50s.

Mostly sunny in the morning, isolated thunderstorms in the afternoon with the best coverage over the mountain tops.

Extended outlook forecast:

More heat says hello to you on Tuesday with the dome of high pressure continuing to strengthen over the Centennial State. We notch temperatures up a degree or two in your town from Monday's highs - meaning it's another day where your lunch break run is probably going to feel better on a treadmill than outside. The high sticks around through Friday, although a weak cold front on Wednesday should provide very marginal relief with highs in the low 90s. We'll also bring in better moisture starting Wednesday, with afternoon shower and storm chances returning for the second half of the work week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.