Very high fire danger with damaging wind potential on Saturday in S. Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Today is the 10th day with Red Flag Warnings in some portion of southern Colorado so far this March. March is one of the busier months of the year for fire danger in southern Colorado, but even by that standard -this is a lot-. We average about 7.5 Red Flag Warning days per month in the month of March somewhere in southern Colorado, and we've only halfway through the month.

Strong northwesterly flow in the upper levels of the atmosphere continue to drive over the state today, with that wind mixing down through much of the day. Today's wind will be the strongest you've felt this week - with gusts of 40-55+ mph this afternoon across the southeastern plains and southern mountains. Today's Red Flag Warnings will be in effect from 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM. This is a critical, to - in some zones - extreme fire weather threat for southeastern Colorado and should be treated accordingly.

We've also been tracking sporadic air quality issues. An air quality alert is in effect through 9:00 AM this morning for the lower Arkansas River Valley, including Pueblo County, and parts of the southeastern plains due to wildfire smoke. This smoke is coming from out of state fires in Nebraska: not from Colorado. That said, if you do see thick smoke this afternoon, call 911. So far, southern Colorado has done well at keeping fire threats at bay despite high risks. The best way to help emergency officials and our community if one does start, is letting them know as fast as possible.

What the fast-growing fires in Nebraska illustrate is why it remains so important to avoid outdoor burning, and any other activities that could spark a wildfire.

Highs today will be in the middle 70s in the Pikes Peak Region, and 80s across the plains which will be near or at records. Today's record high is 75 in Colorado Springs, and 83 in Pueblo.

The timing of strongest wind is highly location dependent.

*This MORNING : Gusts are strongest in Teller County, S. Mtns, gap flow zones (Huerfano County, areas E. of La Veta Pass)

*This AFTERNOON : Everywhere is windy. Strongest winds still in the mountains, but mix down into upper Arkansas River Valley as well (Canon City, Pueblo West, Penrose, Pueblo).

*This EVENING : Stronger gusts in the Pikes Peak Region.

*SUNDAY: The plains, east of I-25, following a cold front.

It will be gusty for everyone this weekend - this is just the timing of the strongest wind.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 75; Low: 26.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

HIGH WIND WATCH in effect from 4:00 AM SUNDAY - 7:00 PM SUNDAY

Pueblo forecast: High: 81; Low: 30.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

HIGH WIND WATCH in effect from 4:00 AM SUNDAY - 7:00 PM SUNDAY

Canon City forecast: High: 77; Low: 33.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Woodland Park forecast: High: 62; Low: 14.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: Teens.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

HIGH WIND WATCH in effect from 4:00 AM SUNDAY - 7:00 PM SUNDAY

Plains forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 20s.

RED FLAG WARNING in effect 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

HIGH WIND WATCH in effect from 4:00 AM SUNDAY - 7:00 PM SUNDAY

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 76/77; Low: 29/26.

HIGH WIND WARNING in effect from 6:00 PM SATURDAY - 3:00 PM SUNDAY for WALSENBURG

HIGH WIND WATCH in effect from 4:00 AM SUNDAY - 7:00 PM SUNDAY for TRINIDAD

RED FLAG WARNING in effect 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Mountains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 20s.

HIGH WIND WARNING in effect from 6:00 PM SATURDAY - 3:00 PM SUNDAY

RED FLAG WARNING in effect 11:00 AM - 10:00 PM

Extended outlook forecast:

A cold front will blast south through southern Colorado late tonight and we're in for a serious case of weather whiplash. This roof rumbler blasts through the plains between midnight and 2 AM and comes with plenty of wind, and a dramatic and rapid drop in temperatures. Sustained winds of 30-40 mph are possible with the front, with stronger gusts. High Wind Watches are in place Sunday across the plains.

We'll track very light snow behind the front early Sunday morning, with the best potential for anything notable over the Palmer Divide due to the northerly flow. Although accumulations will be low - possibly up to 1", visibility will be a problem due to the gusty wind accompanying any snow. Expect periodic visibility issues over the Palmer Divide on Sunday.

A dramatic case of weather whiplash comes courtesy of the front - with highs Sunday down by about 40 degrees across the area! With the strong wind, it'll feel like the 20s to the teens!

Then, the roller coaster reaches the base of our next - and year to date tallest hill - and we begin clanking up the track. Monday is quiet and mild with highs in the upper 50s/low 60s. It's a great outdoor day if you've got it open on your calendar.

And then comes a record-busting ridge of high pressure. Highs in the 70s Tuesday, with 80s Wednesday-Friday, with 90s likely across parts of the plains. It is difficult to overstate the potency, and unprecedented nature, of this ridge. 90 is possible in Pueblo. 105+ is possible in Phoenix. 60s in the high mountains. The only good news with this ridge is that it isn't coming in mid-July. If it did, it'd be breaking all-time temperature records in the state.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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