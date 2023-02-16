Very cold Friday morning, followed by a warmer sunny afternoon

Tonight's Forecast:

Temperatures will be very cold tonight so expect roads and sidewalks to refreeze overnight. Conditions will be clear and calm overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 7; High: 44; Mostly clear with S wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 1; High: 45; Sunny with SSW wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 8; High: 45; Mostly clear on Friday with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 0; High: 42; Mostly sunny with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 4; High: 43; Mostly sunny on Friday with SSW wind at 5 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: single digits; High: 40s; Sunny on Friday with S wind at 5 mph gusting 10-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 8/5; High: 47/49; Mostly sunny with WSW wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Mountain valleys forecast: Low: negative single digits/single digits; High: 30s/40s; Mostly sunny on Friday with W wind at 10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures will continue to rise into the weekend, with the 40s in the mountains and 50s in the plains. It will become quite breezy this weekend as we warm up but the sky will be mostly sunny and dry.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

