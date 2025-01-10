Very cold Friday morning but a decent afternoon warm up

Today’s Forecast:

Very cold out the door this morning - once again - but overall you've got a nice end to your week ahead in southern Colorado. Northerly winds are, and will continue to, pull in dry Canadian air today leading to mainly sunny skies. Winds themselves stay fairly light today, a nice improvement with 10-20 mph winds being the norm. Temperatures will start off in the single digits - and negative in higher parts of the area like Black Forest, and will take time to climb. Pack the layers. By the afternoon with the sunshine in place, we'll climb into the mid 30s along the Front Range and east plains, and upper 20s to low 30s in the high country. This will still keep us 10 degrees below average for today's date.

Continue to exercise caution this morning on secondary roads in the Pikes Peak Region -particularly north of downtown, as well as the Palmer Divide, and Teller County this morning. Slush last night has re-frozen into ice early this morning on roads in these areas. This will likely improve this afternoon with above freezing temperatures, dry air, and sunshine - but the AM commute will remain slick in these areas.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 37; Low: 20.

Bundle up out the door - temperatures remain between 10-15 degrees through 8:30AM, before warming nicely to the mid 30s this afternoon. West winds at 10-15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 37; Low: 17.

Sunny. Below average highs for this time of year (we should be in the upper 40s), but certainly a nicer day than Thursday. Northwest winds at 10-20 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 38; Low: 23.

Sunny with northwest winds at 10-20 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 29; Low: 15.

Sunny with northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: 20s.

Sunny with northwest winds at 10-15 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 30s; Low: Teens.

Sunny with west winds at 10-20 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 38/39; Low: 24/20.

Sunny with northwest winds at 10-20 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: Teens.

Sunny with west winds at 10-20 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

We've got - you guessed it - another arctic cold front coming in on Saturday. The morning will be sunny, based on the latest data I'm expecting a frontal passage timing of between 2-5PM across our area. We should get at least a bit of upslope with this system which should kick off some light and low impact afternoon snow showers. The best potential is in the southern mountains - classic for this set up. However, region-wide, outdoor plans Saturday will be better done in the morning than in the late afternoon or evening. Snow accumulations will likely be terrain focused favoring the Palmer Divide, Teller County, Raton Mesa, and along and near the spine of the Front Range mountains. For the rest of us, behind the front, we'll shed the warmth of the day quickly. Highs Saturday will reach the low 40s. Regardless of what you see...much less wind with this front than Thursday's.

We'll remain cold Sunday and Monday with below freezing highs both days. Tuesday will transition us toward more seasonable conditions as high pressure approaches. Wednesday and Thursday will see temperatures finally climb to, and then above average.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.