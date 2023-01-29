Very cold, cloudy, with light snow on Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

A WIND CHILL ADVISORY expires this morning at 11 am, but then goes back into effect at 7 pm until 11 am Monday for EL PASO, PUEBLO, CROWLEY, OTERO, KIOWA, BENT, PROWERS, AND BACA COUNTIES.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 16; Low: -2. Foggy and/or overcast all day with off-and-on light snow.

Pueblo forecast: High: 19; Low: -1. Cloudy with light snow off and on today and very cold.

Canon City forecast: High: 19; Low: 3. Mostly cloudy and cold today with some flurries possible.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 22; Low: 4. While there will be sun today it will be cold. There is a slight chance of snow today.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 15; Low: -4. Overcast and/or foggy all day with off-and-on light snow.

Plains forecast: High: teens; Low: single digits/negative single digits. Cloudy and cold with flurries off and on throughout the day.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 27/37; Low: 5/6. The temperature depends on cloud cover today with some clearing of clouds during the day.

Mountains forecast: High: 20s/30s; Low: single digits/teens. Partly cloudy with spotty snow showers, favoring the mountain tops.

Extended outlook forecast:

Monday will be like today, with low clouds and very cold air in the plains and a bit more sun and warmth for the mountains. There will be light snow showers possible on Monday as well with very little accumulation. The cold air begins to clear out on Tuesday and then above-average temperatures in the 50s will be here by Friday!

