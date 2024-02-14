Valentine's Day sunshine and breezes to give way to late week snow showers

Today’s Forecast:

The first in a series of weak cold front that will move into the state today will bring some changes to our forecast. The most noticeable difference today will be in the high country, where a few inches of snow will be possible. On the Plains, we'll see a mild and breezy Valentine's Day, with gusts today as strong as 20-35 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 52; Low: 23. Mostly sunny to partly cloudy skies on Valentine's Day, with afternoon wind gusts up around 20-25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 58; Low: 22. A mild and breezy Valentine's Day for Pueblo, with afternoon wind gusts today up around 30 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 56; Low: 28. Increasing westerly winds will push highs into the mid 50s today over eastern Fremont County, where wind gusts of 30-35 mph can be expected.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 44; Low: 19. Chilly morning temperatures will give way to a breezy and warmer afternoon in Teller County, with peak wind gusts this afternoon up around 35 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Happy Valentine's Day! Mild weather will greet you if you're planning to spend any time outside today, but it a little on the breezy side today, with peak gusts up near 25 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 10s/20s. A mild and breezy Wednesday on the Plains, with peak wind gusts this afternoon up around 30 mph in some areas.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 10s/20s. A windy and mild Valentine's Day for the southern I-25 corridor. Peak wind gusts of 30-35 mph will be possible between 10 am and 5 pm.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: 20s. Snow showers will return to the Continental Divide region this morning, lasting into the afternoon hours. For the southeastern mountains, we'll mostly see a lot of wind today, with peak gusts up around 40 mph.

Extended outlook forecast:

Another cold front on Thursday will bring more snow to the mountains and more strong wind gusts to the Pikes Peak Region, with our high in Colorado Springs tomorrow at 54 degrees. By Friday evening, a few snow showers will be possible, with snow expected to taper off by early Saturday morning. This is a "snow big deal" type of storm, with accumulations locally likely to stay around 1" or less, with higher amounts possible for Teller County and Monument Hill.

Chilly highs in the 40s will continue into Saturday before our next warming trend pushes highs into the 50s and 60s by early next week.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.