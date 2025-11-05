Up and down temperatures continue, with no snow for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

It's been a gorgeous and clear morning to head outdoors before sunrise to check out the supermoon. It appears 30% brighter than normal!

Weather wise, a cold front sweeping to the south this morning has brought some breezy north winds into Southern Colorado. Over the next few hours, the wind will shift to the S/SE, with gusts today around 20-30 mph. Some of the strongest gusts will be focused around the eastern Plains and Palmer Divide.

Highs today will be cooler, dropping by as much as 10-15 degrees from yesterday. Afternoon highs on the Plains on Wednesday will mainly warm into the 60s.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 61; Low: 38. We're cooling down again on Wednesday with highs today dropping by as much as 10-15 degrees. Northerly breezes this morning will shift to the SE this afternoon, with gusts to 25 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 66; Low: 34. Even with a cool down of around 15 degrees from yesterday, highs on Wednesday will still be above average. SE wind gusts this afternoon could peak at times up around 20 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 64; Low: 41. This morning's cold front will drop highs back down to the 60s in Canon City on Wednesday ahead of a warmer and windy day on Thursday.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 58; Low: 37. Our highs on Wednesday will be a little cooler than yesterday in Teller County, topping out in the middle to upper 50s in the Woodland Park area.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. Light northerly breezes this morning will turn to the southeast this afternoon, with peak gusts today up around 30 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Following the passage of a cold front this morning will come a cooler and breezy day. As the wind shifts to the E/SE this afternoon, we could see peak gusts in some areas up around 20-30 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. Light northerly winds this morning will turn to the southeast this afternoon as highs drop today by as much as 10-15 degrees from yesterday.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 30s. Dry skies will continue across Colorado's high country on Wednesday. In the Arkansas Basin, the current snowpack sits at a dismal 20% of average, with no sign of snow in the Sangres and Wet Mountains through the end of the week.

Extended outlook forecast:

Temperatures on Thursday will rebound back into the 70s on the Plains, with our high in the Springs warming to 71 degrees. Thursday's warm up will be driven by strong and gusty downslope winds, with westerly wind gusts in the afternoon up around 30-40 mph. Red Flag Warnings are expected in some areas due to elevated fire danger threats.

A few cold front will cool temperatures down from Friday into the weekend, but as far as any much-needed moisture, that does not appear to be on the horizon.

Highs Friday will warm to near 60 degrees in the Springs. Saturday's highs will be down to the middle 50s. Sunday's highs will only warm into the upper 40s.

