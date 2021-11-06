Unusually warm weather makes for a comfortable November weekend

Today’s Forecast:

This afternoon will be sunny with some high clouds and a light breeze. Temperatures will be 15-20 degrees above normal!

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 75; Low: 38. The average high is 57 and we will flip those numbers today. Expect high clouds with the sun shining through.

PUEBLO: High: 78; Low: 38. Very warm for this time of year with light winds and transparent high clouds.

CANON CITY: High: 77; Low: 43. A very nice day with sunshine and light winds.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 65; Low: 38. Breezy and mild today with high clouds.

TRI-LAKES: High: 70s; Low: 30s. Low 70s today with light winds and the sun shining through high clouds.

PLAINS: High: 70s/80s; Low: 30s/40s. Upper 70s to low 80s and light winds today.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 70s; Low: 40s. Mid 70s with sunshine, transparent high clouds, and a light breeze.

MOUNTAINS: High: 60s/70s; Low: 20s/30s. Mid 60s to low 70s in mountain valleys with high clouds and a breeze.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday will be a couple of degrees warmer! Then temperatures gradually back to normal through next week, dropping a few degrees below average through the end of the week. Next week will be breezy with more clouds and some mountain snow on Wednesday.

