Unusually warm weather heading into the first few days of winter

Today’s Forecast:

This afternoon will start a warming trend for the week ahead. Temperatures will be about 10 degrees above average.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 55; Low: 23. Today we start cold in the 20s and then warm up quickly to the mid-50s. The sky will be sunny today and the winds will be light.

PUEBLO: High: 57; Low: 17. Another morning in the teens today, but temperatures rise quickly today. Expect plenty of sunshine during the day.

CANON CITY: High: 57; Low: 28. A chilly morning with a light breeze of around 10 mph. Warming winds will allow the temperature to rise to the upper 50s in the Arkansas River valley.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 47; Low: 22. A much more comfortable day ahead, rising into the low to mid-40s in Teller county. Winds will be breezy 10-15 mph.

TRI-LAKES: High: 50s; Low: 20s. Low 50s in northern El Paso county today with plenty of sunshine. It will be a dry and comfortable day.

PLAINS: High: 50s; Low: teens/20s. It is another cold start before a nice day. Mid 50s in the plains today with winds less than 10 mph and plenty of sunshine.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 50s; Low: 20s. This afternoon will be mild to the mid-50s with a breeze of 10-15 mph.

MOUNTAINS: High: 30s/40s; Low: teens. Mid-30s to mid-40s for mountain valleys this afternoon. Conditions are unusually mild. Winds will be tame, less than 15 mph during the day.

Extended Outlook:

Expect much of the same into next week, with mild weather and sunshine. Winds will start to pick up during the week as well, especially Tuesday and for Christmas Eve and Christmas Day. We are likely to be dry for the holiday in the plains, with mountain snow possible.

