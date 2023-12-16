Unusually long stretch of dry and mild weather arriving in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

A grade-A weather day in southern Colorado with highs 5-12 degrees above average. High pressure with modest northwesterly winds combine to produce unusually calm and tranquil conditions for this time of year. Today is a day where the weather will help rather than impact any plans you have. Some gusty breezes in the central front range, and northern mountains, particularly higher elevations, where stable air will tend to sink and accelerate. No such conditions on the southern Front Range corridor.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 54; Low: 26.

Sunny! Highs in the low to mid 50s, west northwest winds 5-15 mph.

Pueblo forecast: High: 50; Low: 20.

Sunny. Highs in the low to mid 50s, top 10 weather day. Breezy with west winds at 10-20 mph.

Canon City forecast: High: 59; Low: 31.

Sunny. Highs in the mid to upper 50s. West winds at 10-15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 50; Low: 23.

Sunny. Highs 40-50 with west winds 10-15 mph gusting to 25 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s; Low: 20s.

Sunny and very nice. Mid 50s highs, northwest winds 10-15 mph.

Plains forecast: High: 50s; Low: Teens.

Sunny and mild! Hard to say much else - it's going to be a nice day. West winds 5-15 mph.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 52/55; Low: 20s.

Sunny with highs in the low 50s. West winds 10-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Sunny with above-average temperatures. Highs in the 40s-50s with west winds at 10-15 mph. No major concerns above treeline either.

Extended outlook forecast:

High pressure remains in place all week, leading to calm and relaxing mild weather with plenty of sunshine. A cold front late Sunday into early Monday drops temperatures slightly, before a warm up Tuesday. We'll track another cold front Wednesday, with a bit of mountain snow possible, before we're back to a quiet pattern for the end of the week. Our next weather maker is tracking towards a christmastime arrival - raising the potential for a white christmas.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.