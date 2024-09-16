Unsettled start to the week, with showers for I-25 and higher elevation snow

Today’s Forecast:

After a warm weekend, our work week will begin on a cooler and more unsettled note. An area of low pressure spinning over California and Nevada will bring some heavy rain to our state's mountain areas on Monday, with periods of rain and thunderstorms likely this afternoon and evening along and near the I-25 corridor.

With the unsettled changes on Monday, highs will down around 6-10 degrees for the I-25 corridor and our mountain valleys. Hot and dry weather will remain over the eastern Plains, not much cooling compared to this past weekend.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 78; Low: 51. With our high down by around 10 degrees from Sunday, it'll be a cooler start to the week, and much more unsettled as showers and thunderstorms are expected both this afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: High: 83; Low: 54. Cooler, unsettled changes will bring us a much more active start to the week, with showers and thunderstorms possible this afternoon and evening.

Canon City forecast: High: 80; Low: 56. Dry skies this morning will give way to showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. Storms could start popping off as early as the lunch hour.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 70; Low: 43. Showers and thunderstorms will begin to develop as early as the lunch hour, with rain at times until late this evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s; Low: 40s. A cooler and unsettled start to the week with showers and thunderstorms this afternoon and evening. A few strong storms will be capable of strong winds and hail up to 1" in diameter.

Plains forecast: High: 80s/90s; Low: 50s/60s. While most of the action today is expected to favor areas near the mountains and I-25 corridor, we can't rule out a few showers and thunderstorms also reaching the High Plains.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Showers and thunderstorms will get going early on this morning, with rain developing late this morning, and the potential for additional showers through late this evening.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s/40s. Cool and unsettled in the high country today, with some snow possible above 13,000 feet for our state's norther and central mountain ranges.

Extended outlook forecast:

A potent cold front will bring another round of showers and thunderstorms to our forecast on Tuesday, along with gusty southwest winds. Wind gusts during the afternoon could top 30-35 mph in some areas. Highs on Tuesday will remain near seasonal averages across the region.

Dry and breezy weather will follow on Wednesday and Thursday ahead of our next cold front on Friday. Behind the front, we'll see a real taste of fall this weekend. Highs on Saturday in the Pikes Peak Region will warm into the 60s and 70s, with a chance of showers early this weekend.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

