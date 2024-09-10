Unsettled skies Tuesday afternoon, with spotty showers and thunderstorms

Today’s Forecast:

High pressure will shift south and weaken some today, allowing for more of a zonal flow pattern to take shape over Southern Colorado. These west to east winds will transport more moisture and energy into the state compared to yesterday. Storms will develop towards early to mid afternoon over the mountains. As they spread east, a few storms will be possible by late this afternoon and evening along and just east of the I-25 corridor. Main storm threats today will be strong wind gusts, lightning, and brief, heavy downpours.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 85; Low: 55. Our high of 85 degrees will be around 5 degrees above average in Colorado Springs. Late this afternoon and evening, showers and storms that form over the mountains early in the day will have the potential to reach the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 92; Low: 57. A near repeat from yesterday temperature as our afternoon highs will top out in the lower 90s. Skies will turn mostly cloudy this afternoon, with an isolated shower or thunderstorm possible both today and tomorrow.

Canon City forecast: High: 89; Low: 58. Clear skies this morning will turn unsettled this afternoon as we could see the potential for some showers and thunderstorms over eastern Fremont County.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 75; Low: 47. Dry skies this morning will turn unsettled later today as scattered showers and thunderstorms will be possible anytime after 2 pm.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 40s/50s. A beautiful morning will give way to increasing clouds after the lunch hour and some hit or miss thunderstorms late this afternoon and evening. Today's storms will be capable of frequent lightning, gusty winds, and brief, heavy downpours.

Plains forecast: High: 90s; Low: 50s. Hot and dry on the far eastern Plains this afternoon, with the best chance of a shower or thunderstorm on Tuesday mainly expected to impact areas closest to the I-25 corridor.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 70s/80s; Low: 50s. Warm, with a small chance of an shower or thunderstorm late this afternoon or evening. I'm watching Las Animas County and the Raton Mesa for the best chances for rain today.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s. Skies will turn stormy after the lunch hour, with scattered thunderstorms likely this afternoon and evening in the mountains and mountain valleys.

A chance for showers and thunderstorms will return on Wednesday as highs cool by a couple of degrees. In Colorado Springs, we'll go from a high of 85 degrees today to a slightly cooler high of 83 degrees on Wednesday.

An incoming disturbance will cause the southwest wind to strengthen over the Pikes Peak Region late this week, with gusts up to 25-30 mph. The stronger gusts combined with low relative humidity and dry fuels will lead to an increased potential for Red Flag Warnings, something that we'll be watching closely from the First Alert 5 Weather center.

