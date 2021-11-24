Unsettled in Southern Colorado for the busiest travel day of the year

Tonight's Forecast:

Most parts of Southern Colorado will stay dry this evening even as storm energy builds into western parts of the state. For the mountains, this will translate into some snow for the high country, with increasing clouds expected from I-25 east into the Plains after midnight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 36; High: 42. Windy, unsettled and much cooler on Wednesday as a weak storm moves into the Pikes Peak Region. Moisture won't be overly abundant, but I still think there's at least a chance for some light snow during the day. Snow totals should stay well under 1".

PUEBLO: Low: 36; High: 48. Gusty north winds and a much colder day ahead for Pueblo County on Wednesday. Periods of light rain and snow showers will be possible during the day, but snow accumulations aren't likely.

CANON CITY: Low: 37; High: 47. Breezy and cooler on Wednesday, with a few passing rain and snow showers possible, with the best potential for precipitation entering the forecast after sunset. Any accumulations should be kept to mainly a light dusting.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 29; High: 35. Windy and cold, with periods of light snow across Teller County. Snow totals from a trace to 2" will be possible, with some travel impacts due to snow and ice.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s/30s; High: 30s/40s. The storm that moves into the Tri-Lakes tomorrow will be a lot like what we saw this past Saturday. Underwhelming, with snow totals expected to stay around an inch or less thanks to a strong northerly winds and low moisture content.

PLAINS: Low: 30s/40s; High: 40s/50s. Most of Wednesday's storm energy is expected to stay along and west of I-25, which means that rain and/or snow is not likely for the Plains.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s. It's not much, but there's at least a chance that we could see our first measurable snowfall of the season for the southern I-25 corridor on Wednesday.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s. The southern mountains will squeeze out the most snow from this storm, with some areas expecting as much as 4-6" of fresh pow pow through early Thursday morning. Be advised that mountain travel could see slick and icy at times.

Extended Outlook:

A cold start to Turkey Day for Southern Colorado followed by sunshine and chilly daytime highs. High pressure will warm us up Friday before a breezy cool front drops in on Saturday. After that, it's more of the same for the final few days of November and start of December, with mild highs and dry skies. This unfortunately stays true to form with our current La Nina pattern, with a snow-less week to week and a half of weather.

