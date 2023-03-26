Unsettled end to the weekend, with Sunday night snow showers

Tonight's Forecast:

After a windy day today, quieter conditions can be expected tonight across Southern Colorado. With lighter winds and mostly clear to partly cloudy skies, it's shaping up to be a cold one! Overnight lows will drop down to the single digits and negatives in the mountains and mountain valleys, with lows in the 10s and lower 20s for the Plains.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 15; High: 40; A cold conclusion to the first weekend of spring for the Pikes Peak Region, and along with the big chill, we're looking at the potential for some light snow showers by Sunday evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 16; High: 48; Layer up if your planning to be outside Sunday morning as temperatures early are going to be in the teens. A mix of sun and clouds will allow for daytime highs to climb into the upper 40s before we see the potential for a few showers to form late Sunday night.

Canon City forecast: Low: 17; High: 44; A partly cloudy and chilly day will give way to the potential for a few rain and/or snow showers heading into late Sunday night, with a light dusting possible by Monday morning.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 7; High: 33; Less windy, dry and cold for the end of the weekend up in Teller County. By Sunday evening, energy coming off of the mountains will bring the potential for a few snow showers to our forecast.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 10s; High: 30s/40s; Cold during the day, with increasing clouds giving way to the potential for snow by Sunday evening. Snow showers are likely to continue into the day on Monday, with 1-3" totals in our forecast.

Plains forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 40s; Well below average temperatures for the Plains on Sunday, and although we'll be dry during the day, a mix of rain and snow will be possible by late Sunday night. Moisture appears to be most widespread for areas north of Highway 50.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s; A less windy, but still chilly end to the weekend. Snow showers will be possible during the day in the mountains, with a very slim chance of rain or snow reaching the I-25 corridor by Sunday evening.

Mountains forecast: Low: -0s/0s; High: 20s; Cold and breezy for the mountains of Southern Colorado on Sunday, with the potential for periods of snow and light accumulations throughout the day.

Extended outlook forecast:

A second disturbance will keep snow showers in our forecast on Monday, with the focus of the storm staying north of us. Snow totals will be on the low end locally, with the biggest accumulations in Teller and El Paso counties.

A weak disturbance Sunday night & another one Monday will bring periods of snow to Southern Colorado. Snow totals won't be much in most areas, with the biggest totals expected around Teller County and the Palmer Divide. #cowx pic.twitter.com/2obBYLqRt8 — Alan Rose (@AlanRoseWX) March 25, 2023

Snow showers will come to an end by late Monday night, and as high pressure settles into Colorado, our weather will turn dry, windy and warmer for most of the week. High fire danger is likely from Wednesday to Thursday before our next round of rain and snow next Friday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.