Unsettled end to the first weekend of October for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Showers and thunderstorms will continue to impact the mountains and I-25 corridor this evening, with the main threats being strong winds, small hail, and heavy rainfall. It looks like storms will also favor areas along and north of Highway 50. Rain should taper off within a few hours of sunset, leaving us with partly to mostly cloudy skies and cool temperatures by Sunday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 48; High: 71; With upper level energy continuing to spin over the northern Rockies, we can expect another round of scattered showers and thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon across the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 50; High: 78; Dry skies early Sunday will give way to a few scattered showers and thunderstorms by the afternoon hours, along with a slight decrease in temperatures.

Canon City forecast: Low: 54; High: 74; Partly to mostly cloudy and unsettled on Sunday, with another round of showers and thunderstorms expected.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 39; High: 61; While parts of Teller County could see near freezing temperatures Sunday morning, I don't think that will be the case for Woodland Park. That said, Sunday afternoon will be an unsettled one, with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms in our forecast.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 40s; High: 60s/70s; Fall-like and chilly Sunday morning, with delightful temperatures into the afternoon hours along with a good chance of showers and thunderstorms over and near the Palmer Divide.

Plains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s; The warmth won't give up over the Plains on Sunday, and for our far eastern counties, rain chances will be much less compared to areas closest to the interstate.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 60s/70s; Dry skies early will give way to scattered showers and thunderstorms by Sunday afternoon, so keep an eye on the sky and your umbrellas handy tomorrow.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 40s/50s; If you're heading into the high country for some leaf peeping on Sunday, you'll want to dress for some chilly and unsettled weather conditions. Above 10-11,000 feet, there's a chance that a few inches of snow accumulation could occur.

Extended outlook forecast:

As low pressure continues to sit over the northern Rockies, our weather is likely to remain on the moody side into early next week. The low pressure system will push a cold front our way by Tuesday morning, leaving us around 5-10 degrees cooler, and wet. Behind the departing low, we're expecting dry skies and seasonable temperatures for the urban corridor and Plains late next week.

