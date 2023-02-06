Unsettled changes and a cooler start to the week for Southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

After an absolutely spectacular weekend, a disturbance looks to bring some changes to Colorado as we roll into the start of the week. Snow will begin to spread into the mountains of Colorado later tonight, with the heaviest snow expected across the Elkhead and Park Ranges. For the lower elevations, we're looking at a breezy and chilly night, with overnight lows returning to the 20s and lower 30s.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 28; High: 44; A colder and unsettled start to the week for the Pikes Peak Region that could feature a few light snow showers by Monday afternoon/evening. Accumulations won't be a big deal locally (under 0.5" on grassy surfaces), with most falling over the high country.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 25; High: 50; Outside of a few afternoon flurries or light snow showers, Monday's forecast will be noticeably cooler and windier as compared to today, with afternoon wind gusts to 40 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 30; High: 47; After that stunning weekend, Monday's temperatures will be much more in line with seasonal averages for this time of the year. On top of the cool down, a few light snow showers will be possible, with not much more than a light dusting.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 19; High: 35; After a gorgeous, bluebird weekend in Teller County, we're tracking some changes for the start of the work week. While snow accumulations will be light (under 1"), don't be caught off guard by a cold and windy Monday.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s/40s; Brace yourselves for a return of more typical February weather, with colder air and gusty winds returning on Monday, along with the potential for a few light afternoon snow showers. Snow totals under 1".

Plains forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; Windy and cooler on Monday for the eastern Plains of Colorado. The wind will be blowing out of the north/northwest during the day, with peak gusts between 30-40 mph .

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 20s/30s; High: 40s/50s; Monday's storm will be "snow big deal" for most of Southern Colorado. That said, we could pick up anywhere between a trace to 1" for the southern I-25 corridor, with bigger accumulations over the mountains.

Mountains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 30s; After a couple of dry days, unsettled weather returns to the mountains over the next 24-36 hours. Although higher totals will collect over the San Juans and Continental Divide, the Wets and Sangres can expect between 1-4" of fresh snow through Tuesday morning.

Extended outlook forecast:

Following the passage of Monday's cold front, we'll see a much quieter day Tuesday before our second cold front of the week moves in late Wednesday. Strengthening southwesterly winds ahead of that cold front will need to be watched closely as this type of wind flow is known to increase the fire weather risk for areas east of the mountains.

The front itself will bring gusty winds and further cooling to our highs by Thursday, along with some spotty, light snowfall. At this point, the mid-week storm looks slightly more organized than Monday's storm, but doesn't appear to bring anything more than a few inches of snow to Southern Colorado.

