Unseasonably warm weather on track through the end of the week

Today’s Forecast:

Another quiet and mild weather day is ahead in Southern Colorado. High pressure is slowly moving through the state. Highs in the Pikes Peak Region will be about 10 degrees above average in the middle to upper 60s. It will not be as breezy today as it was yesterday. We're likely to see more wave clouds today as mid-level winds and moisture impact our mountains, resulting in patchy clouds at times. As with yesterday they'll be thickest and most persistent close to the mountains.

Tonight, clouds will be more plentiful compared to last night. While you'll get a few breaks, it won't be clear, and this may impact potential views of the aurora.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 66; Low: 40. Today's high in the middle 60s will be around 10-12 degrees above average for this time of the year, with partly cloudy skies and light breezes across the Pikes Peak Region.

Pueblo forecast: High: 70; Low: 36. Wednesday's forecast will be dry and mild, with temperatures this afternoon expected to warm well above our average high of 58 degrees.

Canon City forecast: High: 70; Low: 44. With high pressure in place across the Rocky Mountain Region, we're looking at another dry and warmer than average day. Temperatures in eastern Fremont County this afternoon will warm into the upper 60s and lower 70s.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 61; Low: 36. Lower 60s in Teller County in the middle of November, we'll take it! Warmer than average highs will continue through at least Friday before a cool down and a chance for snow late this weekend and early next week.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. With a big ridge of high pressure moving across Colorado on Wednesday, our weather will remain warm and dry, with no sign of snow in our forecast for the next 24-48 hours.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Wednesday's forecast on the Plains will be dry, mild and breezy, with southerly wind gusts to 25 mph in some areas.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. With no sign of winter in our forecast again on Wednesday, we'll see another unseasonably warm day for the southern I-25 corridor, driven by southwest wind gusts to 25 mph.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Wednesday's weather in the mountains will feature a mild mix of sun and clouds, with sustained westerly winds around 10-20 mph. No snow for the mountains again on Wednesday.

Extended outlook forecast:

The forecast stays high and dry through Friday as our big ridge of high pressure very slowly moves east. Temperatures will remain quite similar as a result, with afternoon highs on the Plains in the 60s and 70s. Friday will be breezy and dry, and this could lead to elevated fire danger for some parts of Southern Colorado.

A cold front will graze northern Colorado on Friday night, but won't make it far enough south to do much to change conditions locally Saturday, with only a few degrees of cooling. An incoming area of low pressure begins to approach Sunday, and temperatures will cool another few degrees. This system has continued to trend slower, and as a result looks to take a more northerly track through Colorado.

Rain and snow will begin Sunday in the mountains, with a few isolated rain showers possible Sunday night in the Pikes Peak Region. Snow will continue Monday morning in the mountains, but the trend is dry across the Pikes Peak Region and eastern Plains, with clouds and cooler temperatures likely to be the main thing you'll notice.

Additional waves of energy will arrive behind this first system, and will provide additional opportunities for precipitation next week. Stay tuned....

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.