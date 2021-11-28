Unseasonably warm Sunday ahead in southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

It will be sunny and warm today, with high temperatures about 15 degrees above average.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 63; Low: 36. A clear sky day with mild temperatures.

PUEBLO: High: 66; Low: 29. Comfortable temperatures today and lots of sunshine.

CANON CITY: High: 67; Low: 34. A bit of a breeze today with very mild temperatures.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 53; Low: 33. A breezy, sunny, and comfortable afternoon.

TRI-LAKES: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Low 60s and plenty of sunshine today!

PLAINS: High: 60s; Low: 20s. Mid 60s and sunny with light winds today.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 60s; Low: 30s. Low 60s this afternoon with a breeze.

MOUNTAIN VALLEYS: High: 50s; Low: 20s/30s. Low to upper 50s for mountain valleys with plenty of sunshine throughout the afternoon and a breeze.

Extended Outlook:

Monday will be even warmer, with high temperatures rising another 5 degrees. Tuesday a breezy front will drop temperatures about 10 degrees, but we still remain above average. Another warming trend takes over through the end of the week, with 70s by Thursday!

