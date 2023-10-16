Unseasonably warm start to the week for Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

We'll see a mellow and warm start to the work week, with highs today topping out in the 70s on the Plains. Winds will be light throughout the day, blowing out of the south/southeast at around 10-15 mph.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 71; Low: 41. After a couple of cooler days in the 50s and 60s, today's high in Colorado Springs will return to the 70s for the first time since last Wednesday.

Pueblo forecast: High: 74; Low: 39. Layers will be your friend today as 30s this morning in Pueblo will give way to sunshine and mid 70s this afternoon.

Canon City forecast: High: 73; Low: 44. A gorgeous fall-like day is on tap for Canon City on Monday, with sunshine and lower to middle 70s this afternoon.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 65; Low: 37. Near freezing temperatures this morning will give way to light winds, sunny skies and mid 60s this afternoon in Teller County.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s/40s. A bright and mild start to the week will give way to a cool night as overnight drop down to the 30s and lower 40s in northern El Paso County.

Plains forecast: High: 70s; Low: 30s/40s. With near to slightly below freezing temperatures this morning, you'll want to layer up when you head out the door. Prepare to shed those layers by the afternoon as highs look to warm into the 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Afternoon highs will be warmer than this past weekend, with overnight lows tonight expected to stay above freezing.

Mountains forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. A beautiful and mild start to the week for the high country, with sunshine today and 50s and 60s for daytime highs. Overnight lows tonight will cool down to near freezing.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday will be noticeably warmer as 80s return to the Springs, Pueblo and Canon City. A gusty mid-week cold front will cool highs by around 10-12 degrees on Wednesday, but neither rain nor snow is expected here in Southern Colorado. Behind Wednesday's brief cool down we'll see highs warming back up as we approach the weekend.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

