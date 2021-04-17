Unseasonably cold Saturday, with periods of light snow

Today's Forecast:

Cold and unsettled weather will bring us a not so great start to the weekend. The main part of the storm will stay along and south of Highway 50. Winter Weather Advisories are in effect for the mountain valleys and southern I-25 corridor until late this afternoon, and through midnight in the mountains.

KOAA weather Winter Weather Advisory for Southern Colorado

The other big story today will be the cold. Highs will only warm into the 30s and 40s.

COLORADO SPRINGS: High: 40; Low: 23. A cold start to the weekend, with periods of light snow throughout the day. A light dusting will be possible in town, with 1-2" possible on Highway 24 leading up to Teller County.

PUEBLO: High: 44; Low: 26. Cold and unsettled with today's high more than 20 degrees below average for this time of the year. Rain and snow showers will be possible throughout the day, with minimal impacts expected.

CANON CITY: High: 42; Low: 27. Cold, with periods of light snow today. Snow accumulation will be light, with up to 1" possible by this evening.

WOODLAND PARK: High: 30; Low: 15. Cold today in Teller County and even colder tonight. Periods of snow will be possible through this evening, with up to 2" of additional snowfall possible.

TRI-LAKES: High: 30s; Low: 10s/20s. Saturday will be a cold and cloudy winter-like day across northern parts of El Paso County, with a light dusting of snow possible.

PLAINS: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s. Chilly and unsettled across the Plains today, with scattered rain and snow showers possible.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: High: 30s; Low: 20s. Cold and snowy at times today. A Winter Weather Advisory is in effect for Huerfano County until 3 pm, with an additional 1-2" of snow possible.

MOUNTAINS: High: 10s/20s; Low: 0s/10s. It will be a very cold start to the weekend for the mountains. Highs will only warm into the 10s and 20s, and not only will it be cold, it will also be snowy. An additional 4-8" of snow will be possible through midnight across some mountain areas.

Extended Outlook:

Sunday's weather will be a major improvement from today. Highs will be around 10-15 degrees warmer and the sun will help to melt away some of the more recent snowfall. Monday will start out nice before our next cold front comes barreling into Southern Colorado by the late afternoon. Accompanying the front will be strong wind gusts and a rain to snow transition, along with some thunderstorms. Several inches of snow will be possible for the Plains by Tuesday morning and the morning commute is likely to be impacted by the snow.

