Typical summer weather for the summer solstice in Colorado

Overnight will remain humid across the region with partly to mostly cloudy conditions. There is a chance of overnight showers and thunderstorms, favoring the zone around Fremont, Teller, and El Paso counties. Clouds will gradually clear out on Thursday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 53; High: 84;

Chance of rain early in the morning, ending by 6-7 am, then sunshine allows for near average temperatures to return. More rain and thunderstorms are possible by the late afternoon and evening.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 56; High: 90;

Back to the heat for the summer solstice with a partly cloudy sky. There is a chance of afternoon and evening thunderstorms.

Canon City forecast: Low: 57; High: 88;

Partly cloudy and warm for the summer solstice. There is a chance of afternoon thunderstorms.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 46; High: 76;

Early morning rain is possible with clouds, then the clouds clear out for the late morning and early afternoon. Thunderstorms are possible in the late afternoon and evening with heavy rain possible.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 50; High: 81;

Early morning rain and clouds, then sunshine returns. Thunderstorms will be possible in the late afternoon and evening.

Plains forecast: Low: 50s/60s; High: 80s/90s;

Sunshine returns with highs rebounding to the upper 80s to low 90s. Thunderstorms will be likely in the plains, closer to I-25 and north of HWY 50.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 52/57; High: 83/83;

Partly cloudy and returning to warmer conditions on the summer solstice. There is a low chance of afternoon/evening thunderstorms.

Mountains forecast: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s;

Partly cloudy and warm with highs in the low 70s to low 80s in the mountain valleys. Scattered thunderstorms are likely in the afternoon and evening, with the threat of heavy rainfall and lightning.

Extended outlook forecast:

Friday will be a touch warmer than Thursday, with afternoon thunderstorms favoring the mountains and I-25. The warming temperatures continue over the weekend and into next week.

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

