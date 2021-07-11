Typical summer weather expected this week in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

An air quality alert is in effect until 10 pm Sunday for Teller and El Paso county due to wildfire smoke enhancing ozone levels.

The weather tonight will be mild and dry with mostly clear sky conditions.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 57; High: 90. Hazy from wildfire smoke with mostly sunny conditions.

PUEBLO: Low: 60; High: 94. Hot day with sunshine on Monday.

CANON CITY: Low: 59; High: 91. There may be a haze in the sky from wildfire smoke and the day will be mostly sunny.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 51; High: 81. A light haze from wildfire smoke and a chance of afternoon thunderstorms Monday.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Mid-80s with a hazy yet sunny sky tomorrow.

PLAINS: Low: 50s/60s; High: 90s. Hot and sunny with highs in the low to mid-90s.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Upper-80s, near 90 with sunshine and likely staying dry Monday.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Low to upper 80s with spotty afternoon rain showers. The sky may be hazy from wildfire smoke as well.

Extended Outlook:

From Tuesday through Friday, rain and thunderstorms become more likely for the mountains and plains. Temperatures will remain seasonable next week in the 80s and 90s.

KOAA News5 on your time, streaming on your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and AndroidTV.

News5 App | First Alert 5 Weather App | Youtube | Facebook | Instagram | Twitter