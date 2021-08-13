Typical late summer weekend setting up in Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Any showers and thunderstorms will quickly diminish this evening and the sky will clear out overnight.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 56; High: 86. Staying mostly sunny with warm temperatures.

PUEBLO: Low: 58; High: 92. Likely dry and warm on Saturday.

CANON CITY: Low: 59; High: 89. Warm day with a few clouds.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 48; High: 78. Likely to stay dry Saturday with pleasant summer temperatures.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Low-80s with sunshine and likely to stay dry tomorrow.

PLAINS: Low: 50s; High: 80s/90s. Upper-80s to low 90s with dry weather Saturday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 50s; High: 80s. Mid-80s with sunshine and a few clouds Saturday.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 40s/50s; High: 70s/80s. Upper-70s to low 80s with showers most likely along the Continental Divide or west.

Extended Outlook:

A better source of moisture and energy arrives on Sunday bringing back rain and thunderstorm chances to the mountains and I-25 corridor during the afternoon. Temperatures will not vary much between days this weekend.

