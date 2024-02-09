Two-round Winter Storm arrives today, and lasts through Sunday

Today’s Forecast:

A one-two punch weather-maker arrives today, bringing us two rounds of snow. A cold front will pass north to south through through southern Colorado this morning. You'll know when the front passes your neighborhood when winds increase a bit and switch to a northerly direction. Associated low pressure will lead to snow showers during your morning commute north of U.S. 50, with some clouds on the eastern plains. Snow showers continue through lunch time in the Pikes Peak Region and Pueblo. You'll see clouds hugging Pikes Peak all day producing snow, but in the afternoon this snow will be confined to the mountain. Due to the cold front passing through, highs today will be around 15 degrees colder than yesterday in the upper 30s, to lower 40s. We'll pick up an inch or so of snow from this first round, with the best accumulations west of I-25 and in the higher terrain. Woodland Park will see snow showers for much of the day.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 39; Low: 23.

Morning snow showers with afternoon clearing - snow will roll out by lunchtime. Your morning commute will be slippery with 1-2" of snow for most of us. Plan accordingly.

Pueblo forecast: High: 48; Low: 24.

A few morning snow showers with low impacts, cloudy during the start of the afternoon, then partly sunny. A cold front moves through during mid-morning, you'll notice it when winds shift to a northerly direction, but no big wind gusts today.

Canon City forecast: High: 47; Low: 26.

Snow showers this morning, and into the early afternoon. A coating, to 2 inches in parts of the city are what we expect with round 1.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 35; Low: 15.

Snow showers, with accumulations up to 4 inches with this first round. Some peaks of sun during the afternoon, but you'll get the effects of being in the higher terrain and see more clouds than the I-25 corridor.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 30s; Low: Teens.

Plains forecast: High: 40s; Low: 20s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 45/46; Low: 20.

Mountains forecast: High: 30s; Low: Teens.

Extended outlook forecast:

Storm number 2 is currently over California. Low pressure will dig down and track south of Colorado on Saturday. The morning starts out with only clouds, but snow will develop along I-25 during the late morning from south to north. Trinidad will see snow The track of this low is far to the south, so the greatest storm impacts will be in the southern plains.

Snow will begin Saturday morning from south to north, filling in by around noon. We'll all see light to moderate snow through the day, with a few batches of mixed precipitation possible over the eastern plains. Heavier snow showers will move through the Front Range during the afternoon with a few spots seeing heavier rates while upslope flow is strongest. As usual, the Palmer Divide and Woodland Park will likely see higher totals relative to Colorado Springs. Pueblo will also see almost all snow from this event.

Snow will come to an end Saturday night into Sunday morning for much of the I-25 corridor. For the southern tier, additional energy with the low will lead to a period of heavy snow, particularly over the Raton Mesa, that will continue into Sunday morning before the entire system departs during the day.

Quiet conditions will then prevail for much of next week with temperatures climbing toward to slightly above average and plenty of sunshine.

