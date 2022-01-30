Two more nice days before cold & snowy weather arrives

Tonight's Forecast:

A ridge of high pressure will keep our skies mostly clear through the overnight hours even as a cold front skirts the eastern Plains of Colorado. Low temperatures across the region will be near where we should be for this time of the year, except across the San Luis Valley, where below zero lows are once again expected.

COLORADO SPRINGS: Low: 23; High: 56. A stunning final Sunday of January for the Pikes Peak Region, with sunshine, light winds and mild highs.

PUEBLO: Low: 16; High: 57. Cold enough to layer up Sunday morning before a mild and sunny afternoon will want you trading in those winter layers for more comfortable attire.

CANON CITY: Low: 25; High: 60. Sunday's forecast will take us from a chilly morning to a bright and mild afternoon as highs look to rebound into the lower 60s.

WOODLAND PARK: Low: 18; High: 48. A clear and cold morning will give way to some nice late January weather for Teller County as highs climb into the upper 40s.

TRI-LAKES: Low: 20s; High: 50s. Stunning sunshine and mild highs should allow for additional snowmelt on Sunday as afternoon temperatures warm into the 50s.

PLAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 50s/60s. Thanks to a ridge of high pressure, Sunday's forecast promises sunny skies and mild highs as temperatures will be pretty close to what we saw on Saturday.

WALSENBURG/TRINIDAD: Low: 10s/20s; High: 50s/60s. Chilly Sunday morning lows will quickly give way to a mild afternoon, thanks to high pressure, sunshine and light downslope breezes.

MOUNTAINS: Low: 10s/20s; High: 30s/40s. Sunday will be a perfect day to hit the mountains and enjoy the natural surroundings of our state. Highs for areas below 11,000 feet will generally be above freezing.

Extended Outlook:

Monday's highs will continue to warm across the Plains, with many spots soaring into the 60s. A quick transition to winter will take place Tuesday as a cold front brings a surge of much colder air to the forecast. Along with the cold, a large trough of low pressure will bring the increased potential for widespread snowfall from Tuesday night into Wednesday. An early estimate of 2-5" of snow will be possible along the I-25 corridor, with much higher totals for the mountains. Sub-freezing temperatures will follow from Wednesday to Thursday before a gradual warming trend commences as we head towards the weekend.

____

