Two chances for rain & snow this weekend in Southern Colorado

Today’s Forecast:

Much like yesterday, our weather is starting out overcast, with areas of fog this morning throughout Southern Colorado. However unlike yesterday, we should see a decent amount of sunshine during the day before the first of two storms arrives.

Showers will begin to develop late this afternoon from Denver south towards Monument Hill and northern Teller County. Snow levels at the onset of the storm will up around 8,000 feet, but will drop down to near 6,000 to 6,500 feet once the heavier, more widespread precipitation arrives later tonight. Rain and snow showers will continue into the overnight hours before round #1 tapers off Saturday morning.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 57; Low: 32. With a storm on the way, make sure to get outside and get stuff done early in the day before rain and snow moves in this evening. As snow levels lower overnight, a slushy snow will impact the Pikes Peak Region, with accumulations around a trace to 1".

Pueblo forecast: High: 64; Low: 35. Cloudy skies this morning will give way to a mix of sun and clouds this afternoon before rain showers arrive this evening. Showers will continue at times into Saturday morning, with rain and not snow for the city of Pueblo.

Canon City forecast: High: 61; Low: 35. Dry skies during the day will be give way to rain showers this evening, with a chance for a wintry mix later tonight if we can cool down the air column enough. This typically happens during heavier showers. Accumulations are not expected in Canon City.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 53; Low: 27. Foggy skies this morning will give way to a few breaks in the clouds today before a wintry mix develops late this afternoon. As cold air settles in, a changeover to all snow will take place, with 1-3" of accumulation expected.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Low clouds and fog this morning will give way to some sunshine for a few hours today before rain and snow showers develop late this afternoon. Snow will continue overnight, with 1-2" of accumulation expected.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. Friday will be a warmer and brighter day compared to yesterday. By this evening, rain showers will spread into the Plains, with showers continuing into Saturday morning mainly for areas north of Highway 50.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 20s/30s. A warm afternoon3 with some sunshine early followed by a few showers and t-storms late this evening, with the potential for a wintry mix later tonight.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Our incoming storm will favor the northern and central mountains, but will still have enough potency that we're expecting at least some light snow in the southeastern mountains both today and tomorrow. Snow totals mainly under 1". This afternoon, we'll also see the potential for some thunder and lightning.

Extended outlook forecast:

Drier air should slow down the rain and snow briefly Saturday morning before another round of showers and wintry precipitation develops Saturday afternoon. With the unsettled weather on Saturday, highs may struggle to warm out of the middle 40s in the Pikes Peak Region.

During this two-day stretch of active weather, we're expecting a trace to 1" of slushy slow in Colorado Springs, a trace to 2" for Monument and 1-3" in Woodland Park.

Sunday will be the brighter and warmer day of the weekend as highs throughout Southern Colorado will return to the 60s in many areas.

