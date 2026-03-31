Turning cooler and unsettled on Tuesday, with heavy snow for the mountains

Today’s Forecast:

A cold front is sweeping across Southern Colorado early this morning. Coupled with the front, we're tracking an area of low pressure today off the coast of California. These systems bring change to your Tuesday. The front will bring in some breezes and higher moisture today, with reduced fire danger.

You can expect a 10-15 degree cool down today thanks to the front, compared to your Monday. There will be a chance for showers and perhaps a few rumbles during the afternoon and evening hours.

The upper wave moves in this evening with Winter Weather Advisories beginning in the mountains at 6:00 PM.

Highs today will be in the 50s, 60s and 70s, which is cooler than the last several days, but still above average.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 65; Low: 38. As a cold front sweeps across the region this morning, several changes should be expected for the Pikes Peak Region on Tuesday. Highs will be around 10-15 degrees cooler, plus a chance for showers will move in this afternoon.

Pueblo forecast: High: 72; Low: 39. After our 8th record high of the month at the Pueblo Airport on Monday, highs today will be as much as 10-15 degrees cooler. A chance for showers will enter the forecast this afternoon, though they should be fairly isolated today.

Canon City forecast: High: 70; Low: 42. After warming into the 80s on Monday, highs today will be around 10-15 degrees cooler. On top of today's cool down will come a chance for showers this afternoon and evening.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 59; Low: 33. Our mid-week cool down begins on Tuesday as unsettled weather begins to push into the state. In Teller County, a chance for mainly rain showers during the day will give way to a wintry mix this evening. Skies should dry out by Wednesday morning.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 50s/60s; Low: 30s. The wind behind this morning's cold front will come out of the N/NE before turning SE'erly this afternoon. Sustained winds today will be around 10-20 mph, with stronger gusts at times.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s/40s. Windy this morning, with N/NE wind gusts up to 35 mph. By the afternoon, the wind will shift out of SE, gusting to 30 mph. Shower chances will be fairly low today into the eastern counties, only up around 10-20%. They'll be slightly higher for areas closest to I-25.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 40s. Breezy and cooler on Tuesday, but with higher humidity, Red Flag Warnings are not anticipated today. By late this afternoon and evening, we'll see around a 30% chance for rain showers, highest in Huerfano County.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 30s. Cooler weather moves into the mountains during the mid-week period, along with a very welcomed pattern change that will include several chances for rain and snow. Snow levels will be high today, up around 9,500 feet, but lowering to under 9,000 feet on Wednesday. Winter Weather Advisories will go into effect tonight at 6 pm for most of our state's mountain ranges, except the Wets and Sangres.

Extended outlook forecast:

We get a second round of precipitation on Wednesday, with the heavier rain north of Highway 50. Isolated thunderstorms will also be possible Wednesday afternoon. There will be some significant snow totals in the high country. The central and southern mountain ranges could pick up 6-12" from this system between today and tomorrow. On top of snow, wind gusts to 50 mph may create periods of difficult travel on high mountain passes.

It will be dry, gusty, and warmer on Thursday.

We see our next potential system at the end of the week, and temperatures will be cooler on Friday and Saturday. While there is a chance of precipitation, the current storm track is not leading to high confidence in significant moisture.

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Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

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