Tuesday's temperatures much warmer, with 60s and 70s in our forecast

Today’s Forecast:

Yesterday was nice, but today will be even better. Highs this afternoon will warm into the 50s in the mountain valleys, with a mix of 60s and 70s on tap for the Plains and I-25 corridor. These warmer temperatures will be much more in line with early to mid May averages than early to mid November.

Colorado Springs forecast: High: 67; Low: 35. A few clouds this morning and a mild start to our Tuesday will give way to a warm for mid-November afternoon as our high looks to top out in the upper 60s.

Pueblo forecast: High: 72; Low: 29. Partly cloudy skies and chilly temperatures in the 20s this morning will give way to a warm and sunny afternoon, with a high in the lower 70s.

Canon City forecast: High: 70; Low: 39. Instead of warming into the 50s, which is near average for this time of the year, today's high will top out near 70 degrees.

Woodland Park forecast: High: 60; Low: 30. Tuesday's forecast will be a gorgeous one for Teller County, with decreasing clouds this afternoon and a high of around 60 degrees in Woodland Park.

Tri-Lakes forecast: High: 60s; Low: 30s. We'll see decreasing clouds this morning, leaving us with a sunny, mellow and mild Tuesday afternoon.

Plains forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 20s/30s. A partly cloudy and chilly morning will give way to a bright and warm afternoon, with our highs today climbing into the 60s and 70s.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: High: 60s/70s; Low: 30s. Plan to take your lunch break outside today if you can, because today's weather will be gorgeous and warm for the southern I-25 corridor.

Mountains forecast: High: 40s/50s; Low: 20s/30s. Dry skies will continue on Tuesday for the mountains, along with light winds and mild for mid-November temperatures in the 40s and 50s.

Extended outlook forecast:

Other than a few degrees of cooling on Wednesday, we're not expecting much change to our weather pattern through the middle of the week. By Thursday, a weak disturbance will spread snow into the mountains and stronger wind gusts into the Plains. Fire danger threats however appear relatively spotty due to higher humidity levels.

Behind Thursday's disturbance will come around 10 degrees of cooling on Friday, with highs similar to slightly warmer on Saturday. The longer range models continue to struggle this far out with the evolution of our next rain and snow maker. For now, we're looking at some spotty rain and snow showers on Sunday, with perhaps a better chance of wintry precipitation for the Plains early next week.

