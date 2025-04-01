Tuesday will be windy with high fire danger in southern Colorado

Tonight's Forecast:

Tonight will still be quite gusty in the mountains with a light breeze in the plains. Overnight lows will remain on the mild side with the plains staying above freezing. The sky will be mostly cloudy overnight.

Friday High Wind and Fire Danger:

A HIGH WIND WARNING will be in effect on Friday for WSW gusts up to 60 mph.

In addition to the wind, it is expected to be dry on Tuesday afternoon. Wildfire danger will be high, so RED FLAG WARNINGS are in effect from noon until 8 pm for the zones highlighted in red.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 39; High: 60;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm. It will be partly cloudy and gusty WSW wind at 20 mph gusting to 45 mph. There is a low chance of a rain shower.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 42; High: 67;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm. HIGH WIND WARNING from 7 am until 8 pm. Wind will be from the W at 25-30 mph gusting to 50 mph. The sky will be partly cloudy.

Canon City forecast: Low: 43; High: 62;

It will be partly cloudy and windy on Tuesday with W wind at 20 mph gusting to 45 mph. There is a low chance of a rain shower.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 33; High: 47;

Tuesday will be mild and gusty with WSW wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 45 mph. There is a chance of light snow showers in the morning and a low chance in the evening.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 37; High: 51;

It will be partly cloudy and gusty on Tuesday with W wind at 15-20 mph gusting to 45 mph. There is a low chance of a shower.

Plains forecast: Low: 30s-40s; High: 60s-70s;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm. HIGH WIND WARNING from 7 am until 8 pm for Otero, Bent, Prowers, Las Animas, and Baca Counties.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 45/44; High: 59/63;

RED FLAG WARNING from noon until 8 pm. HIGH WIND WARNING from 7 am until 8 pm.

Mountains forecast: Low: 30s; High: 40s-50s;

HIGH WIND WARNING from 3 am until 7 pm for Alamosa and the San Luis Valley. The mountain tops will see snow showers on Tuesday with partly cloudy conditions and stray showers possible in the mountain valleys. Showers are likely to just enhance wind gusts in the San Luis Valley.

Extended outlook forecast:

Wednesday will be the calmest day of the week with cool but seasonable temperatures and partly cloudy conditions. Then the weather becomes colder with moisture from Thursday through Saturday. There will be multiple systems moving in, with the first one coming in Wednesday night into Thursday afternoon with a rain-snow mix in our area. Then the next storm arrives Friday afternoon and lasts until Saturday afternoon, bringing a rain snow mix initially, and then mostly snow by Saturday.

____

Curious about the First Alert 5 Weather Storm Impact Scale? Check out our cheatsheet explainer.

___





Colorado Springs sex crime victim speaks out about disturbing allegations A Colorado Springs man is accused of a disturbing crime that allegedly happened inside a public store. Man suspected of disturbing crime in Colorado Springs

News Tips What should KOAA5 cover? Is there a story, topic, or issue we should revisit? Have a story you believe should make the light of day? Let our newsroom know with the contact form below. First Name Last Name Email Phone number Subject Body Security Check Submit

____

Watch KOAA News5 on your time, anytime with our free streaming app available for your Roku, FireTV, AppleTV and Android TV. Just search KOAA News5, download and start watching.