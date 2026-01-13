Tuesday will be warm and sunny, then a cold front arrives at night

Tonight's Forecast:

It will be mostly clear to partly cloudy tonight in southern Colorado with thin high clouds. Wind will be light to breezy, with gusts of 10-20 mph overnight.

Colorado Springs forecast: Low: 29; High: 55;

Tuesday will be a mild winter day with a forecast high temperature rising 10 degrees above average. The sky will be partly cloudy with high clouds. Wind will be out of the NNW at 5-10 mph. At night, the wind will gust up to 30 mph with the passage of a cold front.

Pueblo forecast: Low: 23; High: 58;

Mostly sunny to partly cloudy with mild temperatures on Tuesday. Wind will be out of the NW at 5-10 mph.

Canon City forecast: Low: 33; High: 60;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Tuesday. Wind will be out of the WNW at 5-10 mph gusting to 15 mph.

Woodland Park forecast: Low: 25; High: 51;

It will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy on Tuesday with cool but comfortable temperatures. Wind will be out of the W at 5-10 mph gusting to 20 mph.

Tri-Lakes forecast: Low: 31; High: 57;

It will be a mild Tuesday with thin high clouds. Wind will be out of the NW at 5-10 mph.

Plains forecast: Low: 20s; High: 50s-60s;

The plains will be mostly sunny with mild temperatures in the mid-50s to low 60s. Wind will be light, out of the N at 5-10 mph, with gusty conditions overnight as a cold front arrives.

Walsenburg and Trinidad forecast: Low: 31/26; High: 55/59;

It will be mild and mostly sunny on Tuesday. Wind will be light, out of the WNW at 5-15 mph.

Mountains forecast: Low: single digits-20s; High: 40s-50s;

The mountain valleys will be mostly sunny to partly cloudy. After a cold start, high temperatures become cool but comfortable.

Extended outlook forecast:

Tuesday night's cold front drops temperatures by about 5 to 10 degrees compared to Tuesday's highs. There is a very low chance of a sprinkle on Tuesday night as the cold front passes, but Wednesday will be mostly sunny.

Temperatures surge back up again on Thursday to the 50s and 60s before another cold front arrives Thursday evening. On Friday, temperatures drop back to the 30s or 40s.

